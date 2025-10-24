Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) appeared together in Washington, D.C., Thursday calling for an end to the government shutdown, emphasizing its growing impact on Pennsylvania families, workers, and federal employees.

In a joint video posted to social media, Pennsylvania’s two U.S. senators urged colleagues in both parties to prioritize reopening the federal government as the shutdown entered its 23rd day. The message marks a rare moment of bipartisan unity between Fetterman, a Democrat known for breaking with his party on several recent votes, and McCormick, a first-term Republican elected in 2024.

“Here we are in Washington, D.C., and it is shut down,” Fetterman said in the video. “But now here it’s both Pennsylvania’s voice here in the U.S. Senate, even though we are in a different party, and we both want to talk about why we believe it’s so important to reopen this government.”

McCormick added that the prolonged shutdown was “really starting to hurt Pennsylvania,” citing air traffic controllers, border patrol agents, and two million residents who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). “Twenty-three days, 12 votes,” he stated. “Senator Fetterman and I have both voted to open up the government. We agree on that 100%. We’ve got to get the government open. That’s our main responsibility. And I’d say that regardless of what party is in the majority.”

Fetterman echoed that sentiment, framing the issue as one of national responsibility rather than party allegiance. “Our votes are about country over party at this point,” he remarked. “Now we have two million Pennsylvanians that rely on SNAP. That’s going to stop, and we can now stop, reopen this government, and have an earnest conversation about extending those tax credits. We’re in a different party. We’re on the same team for Pennsylvania and our nation.”

McCormick concluded, “Pennsylvanians expect it. Pennsylvanians deserve it.”

The bipartisan appearance follows Fetterman’s repeated opposition to the ongoing shutdown. Earlier this week, he told Fox News that he would not “lie” to Democratic voters by defending a government closure, saying, “It’s wrong to shut our government down. And then if I lose some support within the base, well, I’m going to be honest, and I’ll be the Democrat to refuse to lie to the base and just say that it’s the right thing to shut the government down.”

Fetterman has publicly broken with Democratic leaders on several occasions in recent months. In September, he told CNN that it would be “absolutely the wrong thing” for Democrats to shut down the government, arguing that such tactics create “massive chaos.” His stance has drawn criticism within his party, with some Pennsylvania Democrats reportedly weighing a 2028 primary challenge over what they describe as his independent streak.

Since President Donald Trump took office in 2025, Fetterman has voiced support for select Trump nominees and Republican-led policies, including the Laken Riley Act, and has defended his willingness to work across the aisle when it benefits Pennsylvanians.