Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) expressed a willingness to work with newly elected Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) in order to create a “better Pennsylvania.”

While speaking to reporters at the Pennsylvania Farm Show over the weekend, Fetterman revealed that he had spoken with McCormick, who defeated former Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) in the 2024 November election. Fetterman described his conversation with McCormick as a “great discussion,” according to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

In a video posted to X on November 21, 2024, Casey revealed that he had conceded the election to McCormick after spending two weeks contesting the results of the election.

Fetterman admitted that while he would miss his “dear friend” Casey, he was looking “forward to making a new one” and working with McCormick, according to the outlet.

Along with expressing a willingness to work with McCormick, Fetterman is also reportedly open to confirming several of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Marco Rubio, and Elise Stefanik.

Kennedy Jr. was picked by Trump to serve as the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services; Rubio was picked by Trump to serve as the Secretary of State; and Stefanik was picked by Trump to serve as the Ambassador to the United Nations.

Fetterman admitted that while there were “some” of Trump’s nominees, such as Rubio and Stefanik, whom he could vote to confirm, there are others that he would “not” be voting to confirm, according to the outlet.

“But whoever I vote [for], it’s going to be an informed choice,” Fetterman said. “And I see that as doing my job. I don’t see that as controversial.”

Fetterman has also previously stated that his vote for Trump’s Cabinet nominees would be made from an “open-mind and an informed opinion,” adding that he had met with Stefanik, Pete Hegseth who is Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (R-HI) who is Trump’s pick to serve as the Director of National Intelligence.