Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) are sounding the alarm after members of Islamic extremist groups were allegedly praying and bathing in the restrooms in the U.S. Capitol Building during the government shutdown.

In a post on X, investigative journalist and activist Lara Loomer revealed that the two Republican lawmakers planned to contact Capitol Police the following week to request the release of video footage regarding members of the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas-affiliated Muslims from the group Americans for Justice in Palestine Action (AJPAction) “praying on prayer Mats and walking around the Capitol in Islamic garb where they used the Senate bathrooms to wash their feet for Islamic prayers.” The post continues:

Senator @SenTuberville and Congressman @chiproytx exclusively told me that following my expose of the Muslim Brotherhood and HAMAS affiliated Muslims from @AJPaction having secret meetings with Congressional and Senate Democrats during the government shutdown on Tuesday, they are going to be contacting Capitol Police and asking them to release the surveillance footage from inside the Capitol so the American people can see these jihadi Muslims praying on prayer Mats and walking around the Capitol in Islamic garb where they used the Senate bathrooms to wash their feet for Islamic prayers.

Loomer added that the lawmakers agreed with her “that the American people deserve to know which lawmakers met with Islamic terrorist affiliates during the shutdown.”

Loomer’s post comes after Tuberville revealed during a recent episode of Loomer Unleashed, that his staff allegedly saw “women dressed niqab,” and “men praying on the floor of the Senate and washing their feet in the bathroom.”

“They were using the bathroom for a opportunity to prepare for their prayer,” Tuberville explained. “You know, and I don’t know how they do it in the Muslim countries, but since they have been coming to [the] United States of America, they stop traffic, they get in Times Square, they do everything they possibly can to showcase what they’re doing and who they are.”

Breitbart News has reported that, early in October, Roy introduced legislation that would shield Americans from Islamic Sharia Law. Under the Preserving a Sharia-Free America Act — which is co-sponsored by Reps. Randy Fine (R-FL), Tim Burchett (R-TN), and Keith Self (R-TX), “foreign nationals who observe Sharia law” would be barred from entering or remaining in the country:

The legislation, called Preserving a Sharia-Free America Act, would bar foreign nationals who observe Sharia law from entering or remaining in the United States as a way to tighten security and protect the nation’s values, Roy’s office said in a press release.

Tuberville has also recently warned that radical Islamic extremism poses a serious threat to the United States, and while speaking on the Senate floor, Tuberville spoke about the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack and how “that day changed this country.”

“Twenty-four years ago, September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 innocent Americans were murdered in a coordinated terrorist attack carried out by radical Islamic extremism,” Tuberville said. “Those of us who lived through that day remember exactly where we were when those planes hit the buildings. That day changed this country forever.”

Tuberville also continued to reference other attacks that reflect “the ongoing presence of extremist ideology in America,” adding that they weren’t just attacks “against people,” but rather that they were “an all-out assault on Western culture, freedom, and the values that we hold dear.”

In July, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was also reported to have reintroduced legislation that would designate the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization. Under the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act of 2025, the act would use a new strategy “designed to overcome previous Democratic opposition by first identifying Brotherhood branches that explicitly engage in terrorism.”

“The Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization, and it provides support to Muslim Brotherhood branches that are terrorist organizations,” Cruz said in a statement at the time. “One of those branches is Hamas, which on October 7 committed the worst single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, which included the murder and kidnapping of at least 53 Americans.”