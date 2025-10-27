Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien gang member with 25 prior criminal convictions in the sanctuary state of California, officials tell Breitbart News.

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

While Americans enjoyed their weekends, the men and women of ICE were hard at work getting the worst of the worst out of our country, including one criminal illegal gang member convicted 25 times for brutal crimes, including arson and harming an elderly person.

ICE agents nabbed Thao Van Cao, an illegal alien from Vietnam who is a member of the Asian Cheap Boy criminal gang, this past weekend in California — a sanctuary state that refuses to work with federal immigration officials.

Van Cao has been convicted 25 times of crimes such as second-degree robbery, cruelty towards the elderly, arson on a property, and theft.

In addition, ICE agents arrested illegal aliens convicted of attempted incest, drug trafficking-related crimes, child rape, child sex crimes, failure to register as a sex offender, burglary, assault causing bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon, among other violent crimes.

