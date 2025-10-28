Watch Live: Senate Hearing on Rising Left-Wing Political Violence

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution holds a hearing on increasing left-wing political violence on Tuesday, October 28.

“The tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk shook the nation to its core, and it was the latest in a long list of examples of left-wing political violence,” Chairman Eric Schmitt said in a statement. “Yet, instead of calling out the obvious, the powers that be continue to deny the reality that political violence comes predominantly from one side of the aisle.”

“This recent uptick in left-wing violence is the culmination of years—really decades—of consistent assaults on their opponents,” he continued. “A ‘free marketplace of ideas’ simply cannot exist when ideological bandits keep shooting up the marketplace.”