Exclusive — Sen. Ron Johnson: Food Stamps Reflect a Failed Program that Created Dependency

The food stamp program that was expanded by former President Barack Obama is a failed program that created more dependency, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“We just talked about 42 million Americans on food stamps, and they’re gonna lose it by the end of the month,” host Mike Slater said, discussing the Democrat government shutdown. …. “So we could talk about that. But I’m also concerned that there’s 42 million Americans on food stamps.”

“Is there any attempt by the Republicans to wean this country off of this welfare churn that is the food stamp program?” he asked.

“I think there were some tweaks in the one big, beautiful bill on that. But, you know, Obama expanded eligibility,” Johnson said of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps.

“You know, historically, we went somewhere between 6 to 12 percent of the American population on food stamps, depending on economic conditions, right, during a recession, that increased 12 percent, good times, drop back down to six. Obama pretty well got it stuck up there, 12, 13, 14 percent, and it hasn’t really come down significantly since that point in time,” the senator explained.

Ultimately, Johnson said work requirements really need to be in place to weed out the program.

“It’s not a sign of success, right? Having 42 million people not be able to provide food for themselves is not sign of a government program that succeeded. It’s a government program that has failed, that creates dependency,” he said.

“So again, you combine that with Medicaid expansion, the Obamacare addition to Medicaid, where we pay $9 for every dollar the state puts into that, incentivize people to get free healthcare, free food, incentivize people out to work, which is why something like 20 percent of working age men are permanently out of the workforce,” he said. “We need people working and getting healthcare and be able to buy their own food.”

Government keeps making problems worse, Johnson added, by throwing money at the issues.

“We’re not making health care more affordable. We’re making it less affordable. We’re making people more dependent on the federal government rather than leading productive lives. You got way too many young men out there just playing video games and punching their food stamps and getting health care through Medicaid expansion, that type thing. It’s a scandal in of itself, but it’s one people have to recognize,” he added.

LISTEN:

