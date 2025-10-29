Nolte: Study Shows Homeless Racket Uses Billions to Fund Radicals

To the surprise of no one with half a brain, a study shows the billions of taxpayer dollars that are meant to end America’s homelessness are not used to end homelessness.

A study called “Infiltrated” reveals “how billions in taxpayer funds intended to lift people out of homelessness have instead bankrolled radical activism and anti-American political agendas,” reports Fox News. “Despite unprecedented resources, homelessness in the United States now stands at its highest level in U.S. history.”

“What began as a movement rooted in compassion has metastasized into what can only be described as a Homelessness Industrial Complex,” which Fox describes as a “sprawling web of nonprofits, bureaucrats and activists feeding off the very crisis they claim to solve.”

One example involves a Supreme Court case where over “700 nonprofits – collectively taking in $2.9 billion in government grants – filed briefs defending public encampments and opposing enforcement of anti-camping laws as ‘cruel and unusual punishment.’”

This, of course, keeps people on the streets and keeps the taxpayer money flowing.

Another example: “Major philanthropic giants – Ford, Robert Wood Johnson and Gates Foundations – poured billions into Housing First and ‘equity’ initiatives to promote ideology under the guise of helping the homeless.”

What does “equity” have to do with getting people shelter?

The result of all the corruption is not only record homelessness but “a 77% increase in the death rate among the homeless[.]”

This is not rocket science. I once had a bill collector job that involved a two-inch thick computer printout on greenbar paper (remember that?) of every overdue account owed to my new employer. My job was to collect what was due, resolve disputes, and detail why something qualified as a legitimate write-off. This was over 35 years ago, so I don’t recall the specific timeframe, but within a year I had worked myself out of that job. I’d resolved all those accounts. Thankfully, the company found another position for me, but you get the point…

I was never guaranteed another job, but I still took the job seriously, accepted it as a kind of challenge, and took pride in resolving all those accounts. That was my incentive.

Sadly, too many homeless advocates only take pride in ensuring people remain homeless. Why? Well, who wants to work themselves out of a job, especially a sweet-ass government or NGO job? Those aren’t real jobs. Real jobs require results and that you work on Juneteenth.

But it’s not only that…

To these left-wing activists, the homeless are pawns in their political advocacy and activism. Keep them on the street; keep the money flowing, direct that money into electing Democrats.

It’s the same with the failed urban public schools and all this green energy nonsense.

Solving the homeless problem is fairly easy: 1) you institutionalize those who are incapable of taking care of themselves, 2) you pass laws that make sleeping out in public illegal and enforce those laws to a point that the homeless have no choice but to accept shelter or get a job, 3) enforce public intoxication laws, and 4) decrease the cost of housing by building more housing and deporting the 20 million illegal aliens competing for housing.

We need to stop judging teachers, the environmental movement, and homeless advocates on what they claim are their intentions. We need to judge them on their results, which are something beyond abysmal—so abysmal, they do not care that they damage and exploit those they claim to help.

Leftists deliberately make everything worse.

