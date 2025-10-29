Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will not say if he is voting for socialist Zohran Mamdani in New York City’s mayoral race next week.

A reporter asked Schumer if he is planning to vote for Mamdani in the November 4 election. The Democrat refused to clearly answer the question.

“The bottom line is very simple,” Schumer said before providing a non-answer. “I have a good relationship with him, and we’re continuing to talk.”

Schumer’s refusal to provide an outright answer comes days after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) finally offered his position, formally backing Mamdani publicly. In a statement to the New York Times, Jeffries said he and Mamdani have “areas of principled disagreement” but concluded that the Democrat Party must unite as President Donald Trump poses an “existential” threat. Mamdani, Jeffries continued, has “relentlessly focused on addressing the affordability crisis and explicitly committed to being a mayor for all New Yorkers, including those who do not support his candidacy.”

“In that spirit, I support him and the entire citywide Democratic ticket in the general election,” Jeffries said, surrendering to the radicals in his party.

Jeffries’ endorsement should come as no surprise, as he has been defending Mamdani for months in light of the reality that the mayoral hopeful has pushed socialist policies, including a socialized grocery system , his belief that “queer liberation means defunding the police” and his assertion that “mental health experts” should lead the way in responding to certain crises instead of police.

Mamdani has also refused to support resolutions recognizing Israel and condemning the Holocaust, nor has he been willing to denounce the slogan “Globalize the Intifada,” as Breitbart News detailed.

President Donald Trump has labeled Mamdani a “Communist Lunatic,” but that evidently went too far for Jeffries.

“Stop lying about Assemblyman Mamdani. He is neither a communist nor a lunatic,” Jeffries responded on X. “And New York City doesn’t need to be saved by a wannabe King. Besides, you are too busy destroying America with your One Big Ugly Bill to do anything else.”

Schumer’s refusal to say whether or not he is endorsing Mamdani comes as he continues to keep the government shuttered, as Democrats have voted against reopening it via a clean continuing resolution over a dozen times.