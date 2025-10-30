Nolte: Criminal Referrals Filed Against Zohran Mamdani for Alleged Foreign Contributions

Communist/Islamist/Fabulist/Democrat Zohran Mamdani is less than one week away from becoming the next mayor of New York City, and already he is facing two criminal referrals.

The complaints, filed by the Coolidge Reagan Foundation, claim that “Mamdani’s campaign had accepted nearly $13,000 from at least 170 donors from outside the United States,” reports Fox News.

“These are not isolated incidents or clerical errors,” Dan Backer, a national campaign finance expert and president of the Coolidge Reagan Foundation, told Fox.

Backer claims this was “a sustained pattern of foreign money flowing into a New York City mayoral race, which is a clear violation of both federal law and New York City campaign finance rules. He added that Mamdani’s campaign “was on notice for months that it was accepting illegal foreign contributions, and yet it did nothing meaningful to stop it.”

The Mamdani campaign told Fox that “31 of the 170 donors have proven their citizenship or legal permanent residence and have been deemed permissible by the Campaign Finance Board, and the remaining 139 have had their donations refunded.”

The criminal referral, however, argues that “returning questionable donations doesn’t cure the violation.”

“Despite being well aware of this influx of illegal foreign contributions, it appears he did nothing throughout most of 2025 to prevent his campaign from accepting them in the first place.”

In the grand scheme of things, none of this matters. Mamdani, with the blessing of all the foreigner-born Democrats allowed into America and New York, will become mayor next week and then systematically destroy the city by chasing out Normal People and consolidating the Democrat Party’s power by coddling illegal aliens, drug addicts, welfare recipients, violent criminals, and the super-rich who will be protected from all of this.

The FEC can only fine Mamdani. Local prosecutors won’t do anything. They are almost all leftists who want foreign influence over our government.

Mamdani certainly doesn’t care. Behind all the poor-mouth charm is an Islamist who feels it is his duty to lie to gain power, just like he did about his non-existent aunt.

Further, New York City is doomed by a population of moron voters who’ve been radicalized into leftist loons, starting with Barack Obama in 2008. They are so radicalized, they would prefer to see their city and country destroyed than admit Donald Trump might be right about anything, including common-sense ideas like locking up violent criminals and not queering little kids.

New York City is doomed. Voters are about to get what they voted for, and watching them get it will be glorious.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.