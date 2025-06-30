Nolte: PolitiFact Claims Mamdani Is No Communist; Mamdani Disagrees

PolitiFact declared President Trump a liar for accurately describing Democrat New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani as a communist.

Even though…

Mamdani obviously agrees with Trump and disagrees with PolitiFact.

PolitiFact (I don’t link fake news), a disgraced propaganda outlet that thinly disguises its far-left agenda under the umbrella of objective fact-checking, totally misled its stupid and gullible readers by hiding Mamdani’s own words.

Last week, using his Truth Social account, Trump wrote accurately that “Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor.”

As anyone familiar with regime media fact-checking would expect, PolitiFact came running to Mamdani’s defense with shameless and shameful lies of omission.

“Mamdani’s platform proposes free buses and day care, rent control, and city-owned grocery stores to make city living more affordable,” explains PolitiFact. See? He’s just a nice, harmless guy looking to help people.

Then we get to this beauty…

“Mamdani’s platform is not akin to communism,” explains PolitiFact, “a system of government which calls for government takeover of private property and control of industry.”

Except…

And there it is… Mamdani expressly, blatantly, and casually admits that he is a communist and does so by stating his belief and “end goal” using PolitiFact’s stated definition of communism. Nevertheless, PolitiFact still chooses to lie to its stupid and gullible readers with, Are you gonna believe us or your lying eyes (and ears)?

The regime media are so desperate these days that this is what they are reduced to. Mamdani is an obvious and admitted communist; he says so in a video, and PolitiFact still says otherwise.

This is not different from…

Joe Biden is obviously too mentally and physically diminished to be president. Here’s a video that proves he’s in terrible shape. Nevertheless, we all know how this same media tried to twist an observable fact into a “cheapfake.”

Of course, Mamdani is a communist. And if PolitiFact ever addresses the video where Mamdani admits to being a communist, PolitiFact will do what it always does — take the Democrat’s word for it that he’s no longer a communist, so therefore the claim he’s a communist is still “false.”

The admitted commie says he’s no longer a commie, so he’s not a commie.

That’s how PolitiFact grades these things.

Communists sure got it good.

No kidding, one of the great joys of the last decade has been watching the corporate media annihilate its credibility like this. It is glorious to behold.

