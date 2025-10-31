Walmart Denies Store Closure Rumors over Threats of Looting as Gov’t Shutdown Disrupts SNAP Benefits

Walmart is addressing online rumors that its stores will be shutting down as leftists threaten to loot over a pause in food stamps while the Democrat’s government shutdown continues.

Operations of the federal program known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which helps millions of Americans, may be disrupted as a result of the shutdown, Fox Business reported Thursday.

Meanwhile, leftists on TikTok have promoted rioting and stealing as the pause of SNAP benefits looms on the horizon, according to Breitbart News.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced that SNAP funds will run out due to the ‘current lapse in appropriations,’ stating that there will be ‘insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits’ to the approximately 42 million individuals on the program,” the outlet said.

Several videos featured TikTok users making threats if their benefits expire:

However, a Walmart spokesperson told Fox regarding the rumors of stores shutting down, “These claims are false, and we will continue to be open for business.”

The outlet noted, “If Congress does not act, SNAP funding could run out this Saturday, Nov. 1, putting at risk a program that fuels tens of billions of dollars in annual grocery spending nationwide.”

Some Democrats have tried to blame President Donald Trump and Republican leaders for the shutdown, Breitbart News reported Tuesday:

While Democrats are casting blame on Trump and Republicans for the government shutdown, which has stretched into its 28th day, Senate Democrats voted for the 13th time against a clean continuing resolution (CR) that would have reopened the government, according to the Hill. Per the outlet, the CR, which needs “60 votes to advance,” received 54 votes, including votes from Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), and Sen. Angus King (I-ME).

During a recent appearance on Breitbart News Daily, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said the Democrat government shutdown is “entirely political.”