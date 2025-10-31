Exclusive – Chip Roy: Democrat Shutdown ‘Entirely Political’

It is clear that the Democrat government shutdown is “entirely political,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who is running to be Texas’s attorney general, said during a discussion on Breitbart News Daily.

“For a while now, it’s become increasingly clear that their play has been entirely political, and this is something a lot of us predicted, literally a year ago,” Roy said when asked about the ongoing shutdown.

“Part of our strategy in building out the big, beautiful bill, having dollars set aside for defense, having dollars set aside for border – not a typical play, right? You follow this stuff pretty closely. Not a typical play in a reconciliation bill to put pots of money for things that are typically what you appropriate for,” he said, noting that they knew the Democrats were “going to be playing games.”

“We wanted to be able to at least set aside and set on track some things that would allow us to deliver on the agenda that the president ran on and that we wanted to accomplish, because we knew they were going to do this in the end,” Roy said.

The congressman said that, as an objective observer, it is obvious Democrats do not have anything to run on at the present moment, except for the fact that they do not like President Donald Trump.

“That’s something, or they’ve got to try to manipulate this into a healthcare fight. They’re trying to find every which way they can to turn the next election into a fight over health care or something they feel like they can get a footing on. So that’s what they’re doing,” he said.

“So now you prime that out with, well, we made reforms to Medicaid, so they’re trying to spin that up, even though we spend more money on Medicaid – we’ve we made reforms,” he said, pointing to work requirements and weeding out fraud.

“Or they try to spin it into the subsidy question, which, I think we’re getting some success on our side of making the message and the point, ‘Guys, if you need these subsidies that were created during COVID in order to keep afloat a healthcare system you’ve been keeping the American people held hostage under, then you’re the ones that have to answer to that,'” the congressman said.

Republicans, he continued, have solutions they want to talk about, but it is wrong to “hold the government hostage in a shutdown to try to turn this into a political fight.”

“I think Democrats are increasingly in a box as we get closer to Thanksgiving and as the second round of checks start to really hit people – or lack of checks,” Roy said, predicting that if Democrats refuse to cave, Republicans will have to come back in and pass a continuing resolution into ’26.

“And then Democrats are going to then have to come back to the table and find a way for an off-ramp to have some sort of vote – set up vote – where we then set up a parallel path where we go figure out some healthcare stuff so they can claim they got something,” he said, concluding that he is not quite sure how it will pan out, as it depends on how people react to not getting checks as the weeks go on.

