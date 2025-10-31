Failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris believes the voting age should be lowered because Gen Z suffers from “climate anxiety.”

During a recent interview, Harris laid out her beliefs and explained the “fear” she claimed the younger generation is experiencing:

“I think we should reduce voting age to 16. I’ll tell you why. So, Gen Z, they’re aged about 13 through 27. They’ve only known the climate crisis. They missed substantial parts of their education because of the pandemic. If they’re in high school or college, especially in college, it is very likely that whatever they’ve chosen as their major for study may not result in an affordable wage. They’ve coined the term ‘Climate anxiety’ to describe fear of not only being able to buy a home but fear it will be wiped out by extreme weather, but fear of having children. It is expected that Gen Z will have ten to 12 jobs in their lifetime. They are a larger number than boomers.

They are rightly impatient with a lot of what is the tradition of leadership right now. And if they were able to vote, because they know everything that’s happening right now is gonna impact them more than anybody older than them for the most part… If they’re voting right now at 16 and up, they’re gonna be talking about the importance of climate, they’re gonna be talking about the importance of figuring out how AI is gonna affect the future of the workforce, they’re gonna be focused on what are we really doing about affordable housing.