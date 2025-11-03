Michelle Obama Claims She Was Under a ‘Particularly White Hot Glare’ as First Black FLOTUS

Michelle Obama is still asserting that she was treated differently in her official capacity as first lady of the United States, claiming that she survived under a “particularly white hot glare” as she served as the first black FLOTUS.

Obama has been promoting her newest book, The Look, which is set to release Tuesday, November 4. It is described as a “stunning journey through Michelle Obama’s style evolution, in her own words for the first time.”

The description reads in part:

Obama’s intimate and candid stories illuminate how her approach to dressing has evolved throughout her life—from the colorful sheath dresses, cardigans, and brooches she wore during her time as First Lady to the bold suits, denim, and braids of her post-White House life and all the active looks and beautiful gowns in between. In The Look, Michelle Obama explores the joy and the purpose of fashion and beauty and how—when wielded with grace and care—they can uplift and affirm the values one holds most dear. Confidence, she concludes, cannot be put on. But when you’re wearing something that’s intentional or beloved, clothing can make you feel like the best version of yourself.

In the book, Obama – who has appeared on the cover of Vogue three times – complained that she was under more scrutiny than others due to her status as a black woman.

“We were all too aware that as a first black couple, we couldn’t afford any missteps. And that as a black woman, I was under a particularly white hot glare,” she wrote, asserting that she and her husband “didn’t get the grace that I think some other families have gotten.”

She also explained that appearance through style and fashion is “an important way that we send a message” and speaks to an individual’s culture.

“We live in a culture, sadly, where, you know, if somebody wants to go after a woman, the first thing they do is go after our looks, our size, our physical being, as a way to, you know, make us feel small, to keep us in place,” she said, according to the New York Post.

Apparently lost on the former first lady is the fact that first lady Melania Trump – a former model entrenched in the fashion world – has been snubbed by the establishment media and leftist magazines, despite her status as a high fashion figure throughout her life.

This is hardly the first time Michelle Obama has pointed to race after departing the White House. In 2019, for example, Obama was quick to criticize the United States abroad, stating that the country is “still not where we need to be” on the issue of racism.

“We’re still not where we need to be in the United States of America when it comes to race,” she said at the Obama Foundation’s leadership conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“People thought electing Barack Obama would end racism. That’s 400 years of stuff that was going to be eliminated because of eight years of this kid from Hawaii? Are you kidding me?” she asked.

Right before the historic 2024 presidential election, Michelle Obama continued in her narrative, heavily implying that people who did not support former Vice President Kamala Harris for president were sexist and racist.

“Kamala Harris is an extraordinary human being, she is an extraordinary candidate, and she will be an extraordinary president of the United States of America. Mark my words. So, Michigan, with all that being said, I gotta ask myself, well why on earth is this race even close?” Obama asked at the time.

“I lay awake at night wondering, what in the world is going on? And, it’s clear to me, the question for me isn’t whether Kamala is ready for this moment — because by every measure she has demonstrated that she’s ready. The real question is, as a country, are we ready for this moment?” she asked.