Former President Bill Clinton (D), 79, was seen with a large bandage on his nose Sunday in New York City, but the reason for the bandage remains a mystery.

Clinton and his wife, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (D), were at the finish line of the New York City Marathon to greet their daughter, Chelsea, after she competed in the race, Fox News reported.

Images taken at the scene showed the former president smiling while wearing the bandage on his nose:

In a video clip, Bill Clinton was surrounded by several people as he got into a black van:

The reason the former president was wearing the bandage was not known, but the Fox article noted he has had health issues for years:

In 2004, the former president underwent a successful quadruple bypass surgery after doctors found he had nearly 100% blockage in some of his arteries. … The following year, in 2005, he suffered a collapsed lung, adding another serious episode to his medical history. … Most recently, in August 2025, Clinton was seen leaving an airport accompanied by individuals carrying what appeared to be a medical device, reportedly a defibrillator, sparking new health fears.

In December 2024 he reportedly developed a fever and was admitted to a hospital, per Breitbart News.

The outlet noted, “In October 2021, Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center where he was reportedly ‘recovering from a urinary tract infection that developed into sepsis.'”

“Prior to this, in 2004, Clinton ‘had a quadruple bypass surgery and, ten years later, had a clogged artery opened after complaining of chest pains,'” the article continued.

During an interview over the summer on “CBS Sunday Morning,” Bill Clinton rejected claims that former President Joe Biden (D) was in cognitive decline, according to Breitbart News.

“I thought he was a good president. The only concern I thought he had to deal with was, could anybody do that job until they were 86?” he said. “We’d had several long talks. I never have seen him and walked away thinking, he can’t do this anymore. He was always on top of his briefs.”