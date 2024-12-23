Former President Bill Clinton has been “admitted” to the hospital for “testing and observation” after he developed a fever, according to a report from NBC News.
Angel Ureña, the deputy chief of staff for Bill Clinton explained to NBC News that Clinton was “admitted to” MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC, “for testing and observation after developing a fever.”
Ureña added that Clinton was “in good spirits and grateful for the care he is receiving.”
As Breitbart News previously reported, Clinton has faced several health-related issues in the past. In October 2021, Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center where he was reportedly “recovering from a urinary tract infection that developed into sepsis.”
Prior to this, in 2004, Clinton “had a quadruple bypass surgery and, ten years later, had a clogged artery opened after complaining of chest pains.”
Peter Schweizer previously reported that in Clinton’s “new memoir, Citizen: My Life After the White House,” Clinton reportedly spent “at least 1,500 words” throughout four chapters accusing him of “engineering” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential defeat.
