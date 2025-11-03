Speaker Johnson: The Democrat Shutdown Is All About Fear of Far-Left Activists

The Democrat government shutdown is all about Democrat leadership’s fear of far-left activists, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said during day 34 of the government shutdown.

Democrats’ claim that this is about fighting for affordable health care for the American people is false, Johnson said, highlighting the fact that Democrat leadership has literally said they are using this for political leverage.

“What this is about is about fear. The Schumer shutdown was never about health care. That’s a distraction. It’s red herring, as we say in debate club, ok? This is about fear, and what is the fear?” he asked, pointing directly to the far-left wing of the Democrat party.

“Everybody in the country is watching the elections that will happen tomorrow. You got big elections in New Jersey and Virginia, the governor races and attorneys general races, etc, but all the attention is focused primarily on New York City. Why? Because the fear, the fear that Mamdani and all that he represents will be risen to power, that he’ll be elected the mayor of America’s largest city — the once cradle of capitalism,” he said, explaining that leaders like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) are shaking in their boots that the rise of socialist Zohran Mamdani will hurt them politically if they do not jump on board.

“We’re going to have a Marxist, a communist, running the largest city. Now this terrifies the establishment, Old Guard Democrats in Washington and the leaders of both chambers are among those most terrified,” he said, pointing to Schumer and Jeffries.

“You’ve watched their actions carefully. Many of you have not reported on it enough,” he said, reminding everyone that Jeffries finally endorsed Mamdani, while Schumer has continued to dance around the issue.

“He knows he’s darned if he does, darned if he doesn’t. They’re both terrified, and so that is the fear. This is a fact. You should print it this way: Schumer and Jeffries and their colleagues fear political retribution from the far-left activists in their party more than they fear the consequences of keeping the government closed for weeks on end,” Johnson said.

“They fear that personally for their own political future, and they care more about that than they care about SNAP benefits flowing to hungry families, about air traffic controllers being paid so they can keep the skies safe, border patrol, troops, and all the rest. It pales in comparison,” he said, concluding that leftist extremism is the “direct cause of American suffering right now.”

“They want to show a fight to the radical left so they don’t lose their political seats, and they’re willing to make the American people suffer for it. That is the fact,” he added.