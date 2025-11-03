President Donald Trump encouraged people in New York City to vote for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in the city’s mayoral election, warning that a vote for NYC Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa is a “vote for” socialist Zohran Mamdani, the Democrat candidate for mayor.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that if Mamdani becomes the next mayor of New York City, the city would “be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster.” Trump also highlighted how Cuomo “has had a Record of Success,” adding that he would much rather a Democrat win “than a Communist with no experience.”

“It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win,” Trump wrote. “His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful. I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE.”

Trump went on to criticize Mamdani as having been “nothing as an Assemblyman,” who was “ranked at the bottom of the class.”

“We must also remember this — A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani,” Trump added. “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

Trump’s endorsement of Cuomo comes as people such as Elon Musk and billionaire Michael Bloomberg have cast their support behind Cuomo in the upcoming New York City mayoral election.

“Remember to vote tomorrow in New York!” Musk wrote in a post on X. “Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. VOTE CUOMO!”

According to a recent AtlastIntel poll conducted between October 31-November 2 of 2,404 likely voters in the NYC mayoral election, 43.9 percent of respondents said they would vote for Mamdani, while 39.4 percent said they would vote for Cuomo. Sliwa received 15.5 percent of support.

The poll also found that if the mayoral race were just between Mamdani and Cuomo, 49.7 percent would support Cuomo while 44.1 would support Mamdani.

Breitbart News has reported that Mamdani has advocated for city-run grocery stores and has also suggested that “mental health experts” be sent to respond to certain crimes instead of police officers.

In response to Trump’s comments about blocking “federal funding” to the city if Mamdani becomes the next mayor, Mamdani vowed that he would make sure his administration was “prepared not only for the threats from Donald Trump, but also the threats from an affordability crisis,” Fox News reported.