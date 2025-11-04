Voting machines went down in three districts of New Jersey early Tuesday, which is Election Day, according to Early Vote Action’s Scott Presler.

Just before 8:00 a.m., Presler reported via X that three red districts in Cumberland County saw their machines go down.

“In 3 RED districts in Cumberland County, NJ, the machines are down. On the phone w/ legal right now,” he wrote:

Other conservatives on the social media platform highlighted the news and urged people not to skip out on voting.

“Election machines have gone down in multiple locations across CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ – where Republicans are outperforming their 2024 turnout by double digits, Scott Presler says. Isn’t that suspicious. STILL VOTE! DO NOT let it deter you!” Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice News said:

Turning Point USA Spokesman Andrew Kolvet echoed Daugherty’s statement, writing, “Scott Presler is reporting that voting machines are down in 3 conservative districts in Cumberland Country, NJ. Shenanigans abound but do not be deterred!! Will update as we hear more… Vote Vote Vote.”

In another post, Presler said it appeared some of the areas that were having issues had resolved the problem and people were able to vote.

“Just spoke with @TestaForNJ. He successfully cast his ballot in Cumberland County, NJ Several of the towns that had problems are back up & running. Return to your polling location & cast your vote. The issue is being addressed & resolved.”

Presler later shared a video of Downe Township Mayor Michael Rothman talking about the machines that had issues, saying some voters had been turned away and not given a provisional ballot. Rothman said he was appalled that they were not allowed to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

“We are, right now, in the middle of everything that is wrong with this system,” he stated:

The news comes as New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli and Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), the Democrat gubernatorial candidate, were virtually tied in the race, according to a recent poll, per Breitbart News.

During an interview with Breitbart News Saturday, Presler said New Jersey is facing its last gubernatorial chance to get it right, Breitbart News reported.

He said, “I’ve spoken to too many people that said, ‘Scott, if we don’t win, I’m moving. Scott, if we don’t win, I’m leaving New Jersey.’ So if you are unmotivated to come out and vote for Jack, let your motivation be that if you don’t vote, if you don’t win, if Mikie Sherrill and Trenton Democrats continue to crush New Jersey residents with their property taxes, you’re going to have hundreds, if not thousands, of Republicans leave your state.”