New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli and Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), the Democrat gubernatorial candidate, are virtually tied in the state’s gubernatorial race, ahead of Tuesday’s election.

An AtlasIntel poll, conducted between October 25-30, 2025, surveyed 1,639 likely voters in the New Jersey elections and found that 50.2 percent of respondents would vote for Sherrill, while 49.3 percent would vote for Ciattarelli. However, the poll had a ± 2 percent margin of error.

The poll also found that Sherrill received 58.7 percent of support from women, compared to 40.5 percent from men. Ciattarelli, on the other hand, received 40.6 percent of support from women, compared to 59.3 percent of support from men.

Sherrill received 94.7 percent of support from Democrat voters, and 3.5 percent of support from Republican voters. The poll also found that Ciattarelli received 96.2 percent of Republicans, and 4.7 percent of support from Democrat voters.

Breitbart News’s Frances Martel reported that, as the New Jersey gubernatorial race rapidly approaches, Sherrill has been struggling with her polling decline, as she has dealt with backlash related to her being blocked from walking with her graduating class at the United States Naval Academy regarding a cheating scandal:

Sherrill has struggled in the past week as her polling slid and a new scandal — the revelation that she was blocked from walking with her graduating class at the United States Naval Academy due to alleged ties to a cheating scandal. She also infuriated both conservative and liberal voters by voting to condemn the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, then disparaging Kirk in a statement after voting. A poll published by Emerson College, PIX11, and The Hill conducted September 22 through 23 found that both Ciattarelli and Sherrill were polling at 43 percent support; 11 percent of respondents said they were undecided. More Republicans than Democrats have returned early voting ballots in the election as of this weekend, an alarming development for Democrats.

Ciattarelli has also received support from several Democrats in the state such as Branchville Councilman Jeff Lewis, a Democrat who criticized Sherrill as being “not cut out for the job,” and has supported Ciattarelli, according to Fox News.

“All she keeps running with her commercials is the fact she’s a helicopter pilot and a mom of four, and she thinks she’s going to be able to lower electrical bills, which I think she’s going to have a very hard time doing,” Lewis said.

In September, Garfield Mayor Everett E. Garnto Jr. revealed that he was ditching the Democrat Party and endorsed Ciattarelli for governor.

During a campaign stop, Ciattarelli highlighted how “when Democrats are endorsing the Republican” candidate in the race, that shows that the latter are winning.

“There are positive signs everywhere that we’re going to win this race,” Ciattarelli told a crowd. “Number one, have you seen the recent polls?”

Cittarelli pointed out that they were “out-fundraising” and “out-energizing” Sherrill.

“We picked up the endorsement of another prominent Democrat. A former State Assemblyperson from Hudson County,” Ciattarelli said. “When Democrats are endorsing the Republican nominee, it tells you we’re winning this race.”