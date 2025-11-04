Virginia: ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Child Sex Abusers, Rapists, Drug Smugglers

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is continuing to arrest illegal aliens convicted of crimes despite the federal government shutdown.

In Virginia, where several dozen sanctuary counties prevent local police from working with ICE, federal immigration agents recently arrested illegal aliens convicted of some of the most heinous crimes, such as child sexual abuse and violent rape.

“This past week, ICE took down sexual predators, drug traffickers, rapists, abusers, and other violent thugs across the Commonwealth,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “These arrests underscore the reality of open border and sanctuary policies that allowed criminals around the world to come to America and roam free across our country.”

ICE officials detailed half a dozen illegal aliens, all convicted of crimes, who were arrested in Virginia in recent days:

On November 1, ICE arrested Adolfo Flores Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, in Loudon County, VA. His criminal history included DUI, domestic violence, and assault. Flores was issued a final order of removal in 2023. On November 1, ICE arrested Harvin Francisco Rivera-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, in Richmond, VA. His criminal history includes sexual assault – carnal abuse. He illegally crossed the southern border in 2022 and was released into the U.S. under the Biden administration. He was issued a final order of removal in 2024. On October 28, ICE arrested Shannovan Emeil Facey, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, in Chesterfield County, VA. His criminal history includes drug smuggling, drug possession, and possession of a weapon. He was issued a final order of removal in 2013. On October 31, ICE arrested Elvin Tiburcio Mirambeaux, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, in Suffolk, VA. His criminal history includes making terroristic threats and drug possession. On October 25, ICE arrested Westher Antonio Jacobo Morales, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, in Richmond, VA. His criminal history includes rape, extortion, and violating a court order. He was previously deported in 2016 and chose to commit a felony by re-entering the U.S. illegally On October 25, ICE arrested Daniel Soc-Patzan, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, in Richmond, VA. His criminal history includes arrests for aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon and multiple infractions for assault. He illegally entered the U.S. in 2013 and was issued a final order of removal the same year.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, the U.S. is closed to lawbreakers,” McLaughlin said. “We will continue to use every available tool to make America safe again.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.