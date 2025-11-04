WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Tries to Blame Trump for Election-Day Bomb Threats

New York City mayoral candidate, socialist Zohran Mamdani, appeared to blame President Donald Trump for bomb threats at polling places in New Jersey on Tuesday as voters showed up to cast their ballots.

“Incredibly concerning, and I think that it is an illustration of the attacks we’re seeing on our democracy. Sometimes they’re blatant and explicit in the manner of these bomb threats,” he said while speaking to reporters on Election Day.

Mamdani then claimed, “We have to understand this as part of the general approach the Trump administration has taken to try to intimidate voters with baseless allegations of voter fraud as a means of trying to repress the voice of Americans across this country.”

Several polling places in New Jersey received bomb threats on Tuesday via email, which forced officials to shut down some locations and relocate, Breitbart News reported.

Law enforcement secured each of the locations in the counties of Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic.

Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way said, “Law enforcement has determined that there are no credible threats at this time. We are doing everything in our power to protect voters and poll workers and coordinate closely with state, local, and federal partners to ensure a smooth and safe election.”

Mamdani is facing off against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in the mayoral race, while Republican Curtis Sliwa tries to “land a massive upset” in the election, the Associated Press (AP) reported Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trump is encouraging voters to support Cuomo while warning a vote for Sliwa is one for Mamdani, according to Breitbart News.

The president wrote in a post on Truth Social that “It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win.”

“His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful. I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE,” he added.