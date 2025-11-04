Election Day: Bomb Threats at Several NJ Polls Force Closures, Relocations

Several polling places in New Jersey were forced to shut down and relocate on Tuesday due to bomb threats on Election Day as voters arrived to cast their ballots.

Police responded to the threats, which were emailed, and secured every location, News 12 reported.

The threats were sent to the counties of Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic. In a social media post addressing the issue, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said some of the locations had reopened while others would direct voters to nearby polling places. “Voters should continue to have confidence that they can cast their ballot without fear of intimidation, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure a free, fair, and secure election. Make no mistake: We will not tolerate any attempts to interfere with our elections, and we will swiftly hold accountable anyone who seeks to interfere with the safety or security of our electoral process,” Platkin added:

According to KMBC, Passaic County Spokesperson Lindsay Reed stated her county received three threats and redirected some affected voters to other locations.

“One location, a school building, was cleared and voting had resumed,” the outlet said.

Fox News reported that when officials receive threats, they operate out of an abundance of caution by evacuating the building or pausing operations for safety and to allow law enforcement to investigate:

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way said, “Law enforcement has determined that there are no credible threats at this time. We are doing everything in our power to protect voters and poll workers and coordinate closely with state, local, and federal partners to ensure a smooth and safe election.”

The news comes after conservative activist Scott Presler reported early Tuesday that some voting machines in three red districts of New Jersey went down, later stating some areas had resolved their problems and were up and running again, according to Breitbart News.

The outlet noted, “The news comes as New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli and Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), the Democrat gubernatorial candidate, were virtually tied in the race, according to a recent poll.”