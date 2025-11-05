Muslim Socialist Zohran Mamdani Lies in Post-Election Interview, Says Trump Is Cutting SNAP Benefits

Muslim socialist Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect in New York City, lied in a post-election interview, stating that President Donald Trump — not fellow Democrats — cut Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in the government shutdown.

“You said that President Trump was watching you last night. [It] appears that he was watching you, and it also appears that he and other Republicans are trying to make you the poster boy of the Democratic Party,” George Stephanopoulos told Mamdani.

“Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House, calls you a true extremist and a Marxist, and he says now every House Democrat incumbent and candidate will co-own Mamdani’s disastrous record in the 2026 midterms. How do you respond to that?” he asked.

“Well, I’m looking forward to showing the power of an example here in New York City, an example of what it means to not just diagnose the despair in working people’s lives as the cost of living crisis, but to deliver on it,” Mamdani began.

“And that’s the contrast between myself and President Trump. He’s someone who ran an entire presidential campaign on the promise of cheaper groceries and is now as the president making it harder for Americans to afford those groceries by cutting SNAP benefits,” he claimed.

That, of course, is false. SNAP benefits were not distributed due to Democrats in Congress refusing to reopen the government with a clean continuing resolution (CR) — one they have supported in the past — over a dozen times. Even the U.S. Department of Agriculture explains why SNAP benefits were not allocated in a big warning on its website which reads:

Senate Democrats have voted 14 times against reopening the government. This compromises not only SNAP, but farm programs, food inspection, animal and plant disease protection, rural development, and protecting federal lands. Senate Democrats are withholding services to the American people in exchange for healthcare for illegals, gender mutilation, and other unknown “leverage” points.

Indeed, Democrats have pretended to make the shutdown fight about health care (including for illegal aliens) while demanding $1.5 trillion in new partisan spending, which includes spending billions on left-wing spending projects in foreign countries on things like LGBTQ+ awareness in the Horn of Africa.

All that aside, the Trump administration is expected to dole out partial food stamp benefits as Democrats remain obstinate against reopening the government.