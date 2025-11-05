Pennsylvania Town Elects Transgender Mayor

The Pennsylvania town of Downingtown in Chester County –which has roughly 9,000 residents – has elected a man who believes he is a woman as their next mayor.

Democrat Erica Deuso defeated Republican Richard Bryant in the mayor’s race, declaring victory early Wednesday.

“Tonight, the numbers are clear,” Deuso said. “We won. Voters chose hope, decency, and a community where every neighbor matters. I am honored to be elected as Pennsylvania’s first openly transgender mayor. I carry that responsibility with care and with purpose.”

“This victory is not about one person. It is about what happens when people choose progress over fear, facts over noise, and results over excuses,” Deuso continued. “Leadership can be compassionate, practical, and focused on what works.”

Deuso describes himself as a “Process Efficiency Expert” and “Champion for Fair Labor, Education, Gender Equality, and LGBTQ+ Rights” on his X profile, with the preferred pronouns of “she” and “her.”

During a previous run for state representative of District 155 in Chester County, Deuso spoke about his experiences, as detailed in Philadelphia Gay News, which quoted him as saying he “never experienced transphobia or hate from any alumni — despite seeing childish homophobia and transphobia while I was a student.”

“Everyone I graduated with has been amazing, accepting and even curious — so to see right-wing extremists take over my old school district is disappointing and I feel it sets Hanover and the district back 30 years,” he said.

The outlet said Deuso “fell in love” with socialized medicine as a student in Copenhagen and is a huge advocate for “gender-affirming” care – leftist-speak for hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and genital mutilation surgeries.

“It’s been a journey to understand health care — and understand not only myself but other people and the struggles that other people have to deal with when trying to get health care, especially in the LGBTQ community,” Deuso reportedly said.

He recently came under fire for predicting that armed violence against the federal government will happen in reaction to authorities arresting illegal foreign nationals residing in the United States.

As mayor Deuso will lead the town’s six-member council.

This news coincides with Pennsylvania voting to retain three far-left Pennsylvania Democrat Supreme Court justices, meaning far-leftists will maintain a Democrat majority on the Keystone State’s Supreme Court.