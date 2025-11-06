Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Dinner with Central Asian Countries’ Presidents

President Donald Trump holds a dinner with the leaders of five central Asian countries’ leaders at the White House on Thursday, November 6.
The president is expected to discuss countering influence from China and Russia with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan during their visit.
Trump announced another reduction in prescription drug prices for Americans earlier Thursday from the Oval Office.
