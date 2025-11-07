The Trump administration is zeroing in on affordability, in part by alleviating pressure from rules and regulations, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said during a discussion with Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle, making it clear that President Donald Trump wants to make the American dream a reality again.

Host Matthew Boyle pointed out that Democrats love to pretend to focus on the issue of affordability while the Trump administration is taking steps to make it a reality.

“Can you talk to us about how President Trump’s administration … and also the steps you guys are taking at the Department of Transportation — are designed to bring prices down and combat inflation?” he asked.

“At a 30,000 foot level, when you have more rules and regulations, that costs more money. Prices go up,” Duffy said.

“If you spend more money or print more money, you deflate the value of the dollar. That causes inflation, causes prices to go up. We’ve tried to spend less money and not reduce — again, not reduce all regulations, but reduce dumb regulations, dumb rules. That’s been the policy across the board. And I think the consequence of that will be that you will see prices come down,” the transportation secretary explained.

But it is difficult from the perspective of younger Americans, Duffy said, who are looking at the costs of buying a car and a home and seeing nothing but impossibilities.

“You look at the cost of housing, and you think, am I ever going to – my parents bought a house at 32 years old. When I’m 32, I can’t buy a house. That’s a huge problem in America. You want people to be able to afford the American dream,” he said, explaining what the administration is trying to do to make this American a dream a reality again.

They will do this, in part, he explained, by alleviating some of the pressure around the regulations that “allow us to build good, safe homes that someone can afford and start their American dream.”

“And I want people to have kids. I think — I have nine kids, by the way — I think kids are great. Kids are a lot of fun. Kids will give you joy throughout your life, and maybe a little bit of pain too. I don’t know, kids are great. But if you can’t buy a house, how do you have family formation? And how do you have kids?” Duffy asked.

“Some of the most joyful things in life can’t happen unless you can afford some of these basics as you start your families. And so working on bringing the home prices down, we can work on bringing the price of a car down. If the president is successful –and I think he will be at bringing back more jobs – bringing back more jobs means more competition for labor, which means we can have an elevation in salaries,” he added.

WATCH: