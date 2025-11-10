Harvard University psychology professor Steven Pinker said there is a “grain of truth” in President Donald Trump calling the school a “liberal mess.”

“President Trump has described Harvard as a liberal mess, that it has been hiring almost all woke, radical left idiots and birdbrains,” CBS’s Bill Whitaker said to Pinker during 60 Minutes on Sunday, Fox News reported. “The language is a bit harsh, but does he have a point here?”

“Not there, no. I do not agree with that. I think there is a grain of a truth,” Pinker responded. “I think there should be more voices on the right at Harvard.”

Pinker added that he does not believe President Trump should dictate which voices are acceptable at Harvard.

When Whitaker asked Pinker where he believes the school has gone wrong, Pinker said, “I think there have been too many incidents in which someone has expressed a controversial opinion and has been shamed or canceled.”

Pinker pointed to former Harvard professor Caroline Hooven, who used to teach the “Hormones and Behavior” human evolutionary biology course at the school. Hooven accused the school administration of not supporting her after she spoke about the reality of biological sex during an interview with Fox News in 2021.

“The ideology seems to be that biology really isn’t as important as how somebody feels about themselves or feels their sex to be,” she said at the time. “The facts are that there are, in fact, two sexes — there are male and female — and those sexes are designated by the kind of gametes we produce.”

The Trump administration has gone after Harvard University over DEI and antisemitism and slashed $2.2 billion in federal funding to the school earlier this year over its failure to comply with the recommendations of the administration’s antisemitism task force. A judge blocked the administration’s attempt to strip the school of funding in September.

Harvard did not respond to Breitbart News’s request for comment by time of publication.