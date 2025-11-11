Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested an illegal alien, whom the establishment media would classify as a “non-criminal,” who is on El Salvador’s most wanted gang members list.

ICE agents arrested Antonio Israel Lazo-Quintanilla of El Salvador last month after he had been convicted of driving without a license.

In addition, though, Lazo-Quintanilla is a member of the 18th Street Gang, a foreign terrorist organization, and is wanted in El Salvador for aggravated homicide, extortion, and drug possession, among other felonies. Lazo-Quintanilla is on El Salvador’s most wanted gang members list as well.

“Seventy percent of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

This gang member on El Salvador’s most wanted list is a perfect example of ICE targeting the worst of the worst. He may lack a violent rap sheet in the U.S. but this criminal illegal alien is clearly a public safety threat. The media’s false claims that ICE is not arresting the worst of the worst simply has no grounding. In reality, ICE is arresting criminal illegal aliens BEFORE they can victimize Americans. [Emphasis added]

Indeed, as of late October, DHS has arrested almost half a million illegal aliens across the U.S. — 7-in-10 of whom have been charged or convicted of crimes.

