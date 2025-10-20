President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has arrested nearly half a million illegal aliens in the last nine months, Secretary Kristi Noem revealed, with the majority having criminal charges or criminal convictions.

“Since January, the Department of Homeland Security has arrested over 480,000 criminal illegal aliens — 70 percent of those individuals have criminal charges against them or have been convicted of those criminal charges,” Noem said at a press conference in Sarasota, Florida, on Monday.

Noem said DHS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are “focused on the worst of the worst, bringing these individuals to justice.”

“We are not going to let these individuals terrorize our streets anymore and we’re not going to let them make victims out of families that live in this country,” Noem said, before highlighting several cases of recent arrests.

One such case is the arrest of Erick Carlos Artiles Ramos, an illegal alien from Cuba who was previously convicted of homicide, kidnapping, robbery, armed carjacking, and drunk driving.

Artiles Ramos was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge in 2008 but was not picked up by ICE agents until recently.

Likewise, twice-deported illegal alien Oscar Alfredo Retana Marroquin of El Salvador was arrested by ICE agents after having been convicted of sexual assault of a child and driving under the influence.

ICE arrested illegal alien Arturo Sanchez Morales of Mexico, who was already deported once and had a final deportation order from 2019. Sanchez Morales has been convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, incest with a minor, and driving under the influence.

Twice-deported illegal alien Lelis Reinaldo Bejarano-Zeron of Honduras was also arrested by ICE agents after having been convicted of domestic violence.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.