President Trump Lays Wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day

President Donald Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at a windy Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, Veterans’ Day.

After a rendition of the National Anthem, which Trump observed alongside Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Veteran Affairs Doug Collins, and Brigadier Gen. Antoinette R. Gant, Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a quiet and solemn moment.

Trump then rejoined Vance, Collins, and Gant, and the four saluted as a service member played “Taps” on a trumpet.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, and U.S. Trade Ambassador Jamieson Greer were among those on hand, according to the White House press pool.

Following the wreath laying, Trump, Vance, and Collins delivered remarks inside the amphitheater.

“On Veterans Day, we honor those who have worn the uniform, who have borne the battle, who have stood to watch, whose ranks have formed the mighty wall of flesh and blood, bravery and devotion that has defended our freedom for 250 years,” Trump said.

Trump expressed his and the nation’s gratitude to America’s veterans for their service.

“We want to also say thank you for carrying America’s fate on your strong, very broad, proud shoulders,” Trump stated.

“Each of you has earned the respect and the gratitude of our entire nation. We love you, we salute you, and we will never forget what you have done to keep America safe, sovereign, and free. Thank you very much,” he added.

Vance thanked veterans for their sacrifice in defending and protecting the nation.

“Every single person who put on the uniform of this nation deserves our gratitude on this day, especially, but every day,” he said.

“From the Vice President and the entire administration to our nation’s veterans, thank you for your service, thank you for your sacrifice, and thank you for making us proud every single day,” he added.

Collins emphasized that Veterans Day “is about everyday people doing extraordinary things.”

“Veterans Day is about men and women who come from small towns, hamlets, villages, and big towns, and they make a decision in their life to raise their right hand and say, ‘I’m committing to something bigger than myself,'” he added.