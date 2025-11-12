Countries are eager to work with the United States to target and dismantle cartels, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at Department of State Tommy Pigott said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked Pigott about America’s working relationship with Mexico and noted that a mayor in Mexico – who was critical of the president of Mexico’s approach to crime – was recently assassinated.

“This happens all the time in Mexico,” Slater said. “Journalists getting killed, and people speaking against against the cartels getting killed in Mexico. What are we to do with the fact that we have a narco-state to our south? How are you guys working with Mexico?”

Pigott said the State Department has been able to work with the Mexican government on these things.

“We’ve seen steps that the Mexican government has taken in terms of deploying troops, steps the Mexican government has taken in terms of combating the flow of illegal immigrants through their country into our country. It really is a cooperation that we’re trying to see,” he explained, noting that they need even more of it.

“It’s something that the president, as they discussed just recently as well, we’ve seen results from — in terms of this whole-of-government approach to secure the border, going from hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants crossing the border per month to a border that is locked down except for legal entry,” he said, noting that this is a testament to President Donald Trump and his willingness to implement these policies.

“So we’re working with the government of Mexico. We have a solid working relationship with them on this issue, and we also have a working relationship with countries across the region to make sure that illegal immigration is stopped along the entire route, because it is destabilizing, of course, for the United States seeing the devastating effects of that border practice, but it’s destabilizing for every single country along this route,” he said, explaining that “a lot of countries around the entire region are incredibly enthusiastic to work with us because they’ve seen the crime that comes from it [cartels].”

“They’ve seen the drugs that come through come from it. They see the destabilizing effects that come from it. So countries around the region want to work with us to combat these cartels that follow these migration paths and stop illegal immigration, and we’ve seen our border secure because of this,” he added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.