Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s Grandson, Launches Bid for New York House Seat

(UPI) — Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of President John F. Kennedy, announced Tuesday that he was running for the House seat being vacated by longtime Rep. Jerry Nadler.

Schlossberg, a political commentator and social media personality, made the announcement in an email to supporters saying that he was entering the Democratic primary for the Manhattan-based seat, The New York Times reported.

He told The Times in an interview that the Democratic Party needed to retake the House to deal more assertively with President Donald Trump’s alleged abuses of power.

“There is nothing our party can’t do to address costs of living, corruption and the constitutional crisis that we’re in,” he said. “But without the control of Congress, there’s almost nothing that we can do.”

Schlossberg, 32, has never held elected office and announced his candidacy in a crowded primary for the seat held by Nadler for 34 years. Nadler announced his retirement in September saying it was time to make way for someone younger.

The son of diplomat Caroline Kennedy, Schlossberg holds law and master’s degrees from Harvard University and served as political correspondent for Vogue magazine in 2024.

“I’m a fun, wacky guy,” he told the magazine. “I’m a silly goose — a silly goose who’s trying, just trying, to get the truth out there.”

Schlossberg has a large social media following where he has weighed in on Jesus Christ’s body type, oil markets and other topics. He also mocked his cousin Robert Kennedy Jr., who serves as Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services, for his controversial views on vaccines and the causes of autism.