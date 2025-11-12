Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House on Wednesday, November 12.

Leavitt will be speaking following a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) summit between Vice President JD Vance and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The press secretary will likely address the Democrat government shutdown, which will hopefully come to an end soon after eight senators crossed the aisle to break the Chuck Schumer led filibuster.