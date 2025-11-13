Chemistry Is Powering Our Great American Comeback

The following content is sponsored by the American Chemistry Council and is written by its president and CEO, Chris Jahn.

America’s future depends on our ability to innovate, compete, and lead. From artificial intelligence (AI) to national defense, chemistry is the foundation of it all. Yet sluggish regulations and permitting processes are holding us back—and giving our adversaries, especially China, a dangerous edge.

Chemistry isn’t just about lab coats and beakers. It’s what powers semiconductors, fuels data centers, and enables the technologies that define modern life. AI, for example, relies on more than 500 specialty chemicals to produce a single chip, enabling functions from your smartphone camera to your AI assistant. Without chemistry, AI doesn’t happen.

But right now, the U.S. is falling behind. And that’s not who we are. Americans compete. Americans innovate. Americans lead.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) new chemical review program under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)—the primary chemical management law in the U.S.—is plagued by delays and uncertainty. These bottlenecks are stalling innovation and pushing investment overseas. In fact, some of our member companies are looking to have their chemicals approved in Europe because of the delays and uncertainty. That’s not just bad for business—it’s bad for America, and it’s certainly not America First.

Every day that new chemistries sit idle in the EPA’s review queue is another day America loses ground in innovation. The advanced materials that make AI systems smarter, defense technology stronger, and modern health care more effective all depend on timely access to safe and innovative new chemistries. America’s chemical industry supports EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin’s “Powering the Great American Comeback” initiative and welcomes the EPA’s efforts to streamline chemical reviews, both of which are key to powering new technologies. Now Congress must act to give the EPA the tools it needs to make TSCA more effective and help ensure that its approach to TSCA implementation is science-driven. This isn’t just an industry priority; it’s a national imperative.

Earlier this week, EPA Administrator Zeldin said that the EPA is holding itself to really high standards of environmental stewardship, leaning into innovation, and tapping into our own energy resources. These efforts are necessary to unlock American manufacturing and help make products more affordable. And an America First energy policy is a critical puzzle piece for powering our great comeback—and I’m proud say that our industry is cleaner and safer than it has ever been.

Chemistry and energy have a symbiotic relationship. By strengthening pipelines and the electrical grid that powers millions of homes and businesses, our industry helps generate America’s energy security and economic strength. But our permitting system is broken. It can take years—sometimes decades—to get essential infrastructure projects approved. That’s unacceptable.

If we want to meet rising energy demand, strengthen supply chains, and build a more resilient economy, we need permitting reform that’s fast, fair, and grounded in science. America has the resources, talent, and drive. What we need now is a system that lets us compete and achieve energy dominance.

President Trump understands the importance of cutting red tape and putting American manufacturing first. It’s time for Congress and regulators to follow that lead. Let’s fix TSCA. Let’s reform permitting. Let’s unleash the full potential of American chemistry.

Because when we do, we won’t just compete—we’ll lead. Our great American comeback relies on American chemistry.