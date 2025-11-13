A Mexican national, recently re-elected as mayor of Coldwater, Kansas, repeatedly committed voter fraud, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

As Breitbart News reported last week, 54-year-old Joe Ceballos of Mexico was charged with voting illegally three times in November 2022, November 2023, and August 2024 by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.

DHS officials have since published records that they say prove Ceballos committed such voter fraud, including voter registration forms and naturalization paperwork:

Ceballos, DHS officials said, was convicted of battery in 1995 after having arrived in the United States five years earlier on a green card. In February of this year, Ceballos applied to become a naturalized American citizen.

“This alien committed a felony by voting in American elections. If convicted, he will be placed in removal proceedings,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem gave states access to the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program to ensure only Americans vote in American elections,” McLaughlin said. “The SAVE program is a critical tool for state and local governments to safeguard the integrity of elections across the country. Our elections belong to American citizens, not foreign citizens.”

In total, Ceballos faces three counts of voting without being qualified and three counts of election perjury — all of which are non-person felonies. Ceballos faces more than five years in prison if convicted of all charges.

