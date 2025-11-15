California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton explained that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) attending a climate summit in Brazil is the “perfect encapsulation” of how the Democrat Party and one party rule in the state has “ruined” California.

During an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, Hilton pointed out that while Newsom was attending the United Nation’s COP30 Climate Conference to “lecture everyone about climate change” the climate policies that he has championed and pushed in California are “crushing working people.”

“It’s actually a perfect encapsulation of how this arrogant, corrupt regime in one party rule now for fifteen years has ruined California. All the elements are in this story. So, first of all, you look at the way their policies crush working people,” Hilton explained, adding that in California, “The rich get richer, regular working people get screwed.”

“He’s flying to the Amazon Rainforest to lecture everyone about climate change, to preen in front of the global climate elite — meanwhile, his own climate policies back in California, are crushing working people, because he is shutting down California’s oil and gas industry, which is driving up the cost of gas.”

“Even though we have abundant oil, we have higher gas prices in California than anywhere in America, including Hawaii — in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Highest gas prices in the country. Who’s paying the price for that? It’s not Gavin Newsom and his rich friends. It’s regular working people who drive their cars and their trucks, two, three, four, five hours a day — paying the price for that. That’s the first point, it’s the working class getting screwed by these policies.”

“Second, you see the total hypocrisy and emptiness of their policies — it’s all a con. Whatever they say about why they’re doing it, and what the benefit is, it’s a con because none of this actually helps the climate. Anyway, even if you buy their arguments, even if you go along with everything they say about climate change, none of their policies actually help. It’s done nothing for the climate, nothing for global temperatures, at all.”

Hilton added that the “worst part,” which showed that the climate policies Newsom and Democrats are advocating for are a “complete con,” is that while he’s “lecturing everyone [on] climate change,” half of the oil that is being drilled in the Amazon Rainforest ends up being sent to California.

“The final piece of the insanity that this reveals — their total clueless incompetence and inability to get anything done, because he’s out there blaming the wildfires in Los Angeles — nearly a year ago now, on climate change, instead of what we all know, which was their own ideology, the extreme environmentalism, and then they didn’t clear the brush on those hills. They don’t manage the forests, so these wildfires burn out of control. And, then the total incompetence in terms of the response and empty reservoirs, and all that — but, he ignores all of that, and blames it on climate change.”