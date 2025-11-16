Trump Calls for House Republicans to ‘Vote to Release’ Epstein Files

President Donald Trump called for House Republicans to take a “vote to release” files relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, explaining that it is time for the nation “to move on from this Democrat Hoax.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he cares more about having Republicans “get BACK ON POINT” and focus on what the his administration has accomplished, such as securing the southern border, deporting criminal illegal aliens, and protecting women’s sports from transgender-identifying biological males.

“As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown,'” Trump said in his post.

Trump continued to point out that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had “already turned over tens of thousands of pages to the Public on ‘Epstein,'” and added that they are “looking at” Democrats such as former President Bill Clinton and Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman and “their relationship to Epstein.”

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson reported that Trump had stated he would ask Attorney General Pam Bondi “to investigate ties” between Epstein, Clinton, Hoffman, and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

“All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, ‘Affordability’ (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more!” Trump added.

Trump’s post continued in part:

Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive and, if the Democrats had anything they would have released it before our Landslide Election Victory. Some “members” of the Republican Party are being “used,” and we can’t let that happen. Let’s start talking about the Republican Party’s Record Setting Achievements, and not fall into the Epstein “TRAP,” which is actually a curse on the Democrats, not us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump’s post comes as a “discharge petition for the House to vote to force” the DOJ to release additional files relating to Epstein was reported to have “received its final signature,” and received support from the House Democrats and Republicans such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), according to the New York Post.