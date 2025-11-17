Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported an illegal alien whom Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, Judge Hannah Dugan is charged with trying to help evade arrest by federal agents.

Over the weekend, ICE agents deported illegal alien Eduardo Flores-Ruiz of Mexico. Flores-Ruiz crossed the southern border in 2013 and was apprehended by Border Patrol agents in Nogales, Arizona. He was swiftly deported to Mexico, but illegally crossed the border again, a felony.

Flores-Ruiz also faced charges for strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse.

In April, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Dugan for allegedly helping Flores-Ruiz evade arrest by ICE agents by purposefully misdirecting agents from Ruiz inside a Wisconsin courthouse.

“Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a previously removed illegal alien has a laundry list of violent criminal charges, including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said:

Judge Hannah Dugan’s actions to obstruct this violent criminal’s arrest take ‘activist judge’ to a whole new meaning. Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, this criminal is out of our country. If you are here illegally and break the law, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and remove you from our country. That’s a promise. [Emphasis added]

A month after her arrest, surveillance footage from inside the courthouse showed Dugan seemingly pointing ICE agents in the wrong direction on purpose so that Flores-Ruiz could avoid arrest.

Dugan was indicted earlier this year by a grand jury and subsequently pleaded not guilty to the obstruction of justice charges against her.

On Dugan’s defense team is former President George W. Bush official Paul Clement and Steve Biskupic, a former United States attorney and a Bush appointee.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.