Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan can be seen on surveillance footage from inside a Wisconsin courthouse, purportedly showing her helping an illegal alien, wanted by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), evade arrest.

In April, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Dugan for allegedly helping 30-year-old illegal alien Eduardo Flores Ruiz of Mexico evade arrest by ICE agents by purposefully misdirecting agents from Ruiz.

Ruiz has a violent criminal record, including charges for strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse, and twice illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has revealed.

Earlier this month, Dugan was indicted by a grand jury and subsequently pleaded not guilty to the obstruction of justice charges against her.

Local station WISN 12 News has now obtained surveillance footage from inside the courthouse on the day Dugan allegedly helped Ruiz evade ICE arrest. The footage purports to show Dugan misdirecting ICE agents while knowing the illegal alien was in another area of the building.

Dugan recently added former President George W. Bush official Paul Clement to her defense team. Also on the defense team is Steve Biskupic, a former U.S. attorney and a Bush appointee.

