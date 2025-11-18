President Donald Trump cracked a joke Monday while speaking at the McDonald’s Impact Summit in Washington, DC, about his short yet exciting stint as a fast food worker.

President Trump honored those who are part of one of the “greatest, most admired, and most successful companies in the history of the world, frankly — the one and only McDonald’s.”

“I’ve gone there a couple of times,” he said as the crowd cheered.

“I’m honored to stand before you as the very first former fry cook ever to become president of the United States,” he continued. “I actually was there for about 30 minutes, and that was 30 minutes longer than Kamala was there, right?”

During his campaign in 2024, Trump appeared at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania where he delighted customers by serving them at the drive-thru window, Breitbart News reported at the time.

The president removed his jacket, put on an apron, and got to work. The outlet noted, “The campaign stop underscores allegations that Vice President Kamala Harris never worked at a McDonald’s during her college career as she apparently claimed on her resume.”

Video clips show Trump enjoying himself while connecting with customers in the window and serving up orders of fries:

After his shift at McDonald’s, former Vice President Kamala Harris (D), who ran against Trump when former President Joe Biden (D) stepped out of the race in 2024, continued claiming she had worked at McDonald’s. However, evidence, the Breitbart News report said, seemed to showed otherwise.

Social media users were quick to comment on Trump’s statement at the McDonald’s event on Monday, one person writing, “From the fry station to the nation! Trump’s always been about hard work and reaching the top against all odds. Love it.”