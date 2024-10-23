Kamala Harris continues to claim, without any evidence, that she worked at McDonald’s. Meanwhile, 11 pieces of evidence say she is lying.

The fake media love to use the term “without evidence” when it comes to defending the Democrat Party. The latest round of “without evidence” nonsense coming from the media is to dismiss credible allegations Kamala Harris lied about working at a McDonald’s 40-plus years ago.

Fact One: There is a ton of evidence Kamala is lying about this.

Fact Two: There is zero credible evidence Harris is telling the truth.

So, the only one running around “without evidence” here is Kamala Harris and her allies in the corporate media with the claim she worked at a California McDonald’s during the summer of 1983 while attending college.

Here are 11 pieces of evidence that tell us not to believe her…

Kamala refuses to state which McDonald’s location she worked at, only that it was somewhere in Alameda, California. In two memoirs, written in 2010 and 2019, Kamala never mentioned working at a McDonald’s. After decades of public life, Kamala only first mentioned the McDonald’s job at a labor union rally in 2019 as she was gearing up for her first presidential run. When Harris applied for a law clerk position in the Alameda County district attorney’s office, the application required the applicant to list every position held over the previous ten years. Kamala did not list McDonald’s. McDonald’s itself has no record of Kamala working there. Kamala has not put forward a single family member who can vouch that she worked for McDonald’s. Kamala only has one friend who vouches for her, but this is all secondhand. Wanda Kagan claims Kamala’s mother told her about the McDonald’s job. But… Kamala’s mother died in 2009 and Wanda Kagan is a campaign surrogate. This is not credible. Why wouldn’t Kamala tell her about the job? Why did the information come from someone who has passed away? That’s awfully convenient, no? The Harris campaign refuses to produce anyone else who could vouch for Harris. Although the IRS and/or Social Security Administration would have records of Kamala’s McDonald’s employment, and although she is the sitting vice president of the United States, as far as we know, Kamala has not requested those records. Employees at a McDonald’s location in Alameda, California, “told The Telegraph they had been instructed by bosses not to talk about the vice-president, after claims that she invented her summer job to appear more authentic to voters.”

Number 11 is the key piece of evidence… If Kamala were telling the truth, this summer job would be absurdly easy to verify. How do I know this…? It just so happens that I worked at a McDonald’s the same year Kamala didn’t. Off the top of my head, I can name a dozen people who could vouch for me — people I worked with and high school friends who know I worked there.

You don’t believe me? I’d say. Hang tight while I get on Facebook and message my former classmates.

What’s more, someone who’s been falsely accused is indignant. All Kamala has done is try to tamp the whole thing down, hoping it will go away. She could easily make a fool of Trump by proving she worked there. Why doesn’t she?

We all know why.

Both Kamala and the corporate media are hoping to run out the clock to Election Day.

