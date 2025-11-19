Sens. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) are leading a bill to give the National Labor Relations Board power over investigating and prosecuting employers that hire illegal aliens, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

Banks and Cassidy filed the legislation on Wednesday. The “Putting American Workers First Act” would allow the National Labor Relations Board to investigate and prosecute such employers while making it an unfair labor practice to hire or unionize illegal aliens.

Employers who use the federal government’s E-Verify system, which verifies a potential hire’s work eligibility, would be given safe harbor under the bill.

“Hiring illegal aliens drives down American wages and pushes our workers out of good jobs,” Banks told Breitbart News. “If employers won’t follow the law, we’ll use every tool we have to make sure they face consequences.”

In addition, employers would be shielded from being prosecuted for unfair labor practices if they fired employees who they found out were illegal aliens after they were hired.

Sens. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and Ted Budd (R-NC) are original cosponsors of the bill, while Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) recently signed on as a cosponsor.

As Breitbart News has reported for years, despite an estimated 8 million illegal aliens holding jobs in the United States, few, if any, employers are ever prosecuted for knowingly hiring illegal aliens over American citizens.

