JD Vance: Let Policy Debates Play Out, but Remember ‘We Are Up Against a Radical Leftist Movement’

Vice President JD Vance defended open debate among conservatives during a live discussion with Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, making it clear that he believes that these discussions and debates should play out but that the right should remember who they are truly up against.

“So now we’re a year removed from you and President Trump winning a massive electoral victory in November… and we’re just a couple of months since our friend Charlie Kirk was brutally murdered by a radical leftist,” Boyle said, pointing to divisions in opinions even within the MAGA movement

“What would be your message to how to reunify this movement for the fights ahead, whether it’s the midterm elections 2028 and beyond?” he asked.

“I think that we have to remember that we have a lot more in common than we do not in common, and that the disagreements that animate the Republican Party — while they matter and they’re important — I think these debates should happen,” Vance said.

“They should happen in podcasts and they should happen in the media. They should happen on the op-ed pages. It’s totally reasonable for the people who make up this coalition to argue about what our foreign policy should be, what our specific tax policy should be, what our housing policy should be,” Vance said, noting he had a meeting on Wednesday that was “focused in the West Wing about how do we get housing more affordable for young Americans.”

“Because of all the things that got completely out of control under the Biden administration, you had homes that doubled or tripled in price depending on the geography, in four years under the Biden administration,” Vance said, making it clear that it is a priority of the Trump administration to solve this issue and make housing more affordable for young people to build their own American dream.

Vance also said it is important to not allow these internal debates to cause Republicans to take their eyes off the prize and forget that they are up against the radical left.

“I think my attitude is, let these debates play out, but don’t let the debates that we’re having internally blind us to the fact that we are up against a radical leftist movement that murdered my friend a couple of months ago, and that would throw many people in the Trump administration in prison — not for doing anything illegal, but for not following the far-left’s agenda,” Vance warned.

“That is the real opponent here — a political movement in this country that has no animating principle, that has no agenda for the American people. Their sole obsession is to take down Donald Trump and anybody who helped Donald Trump govern,” he said, urging the movement to “focus on the enemy.”

“Have our debates, but focus on the enemy so that we can win victories that matter for the American people. That’s my message,” he added.

WATCH the event below: