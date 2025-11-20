At a Breitbart News policy event held Thursday in Washington, DC, Vice President JD Vance appeared alongside Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle and offered notable praise for the journalist’s reputation and impact within the nation’s capital, referencing Boyle’s work and influence.

Vance, addressing an audience during the discussion, commended Boyle’s reporting and highlighted what he viewed as a media landscape out of touch with many Americans, particularly those who do not align with progressive politics. He stated:

“This is the most well-sourced journalist in Washington, DC, and if you remember maybe six months ago, maybe it was actually a year, year and a half ago, when there was this big conversation at the Washington Post about, what do we do to actually get in touch with the other half of America? How do we actually make our journalism more appealing to the half of the country that doesn’t agree with far-left politics?

“And I actually, I think, I texted Jeff Bezos and I said, if you’re really serious about this, you should just hire Matt Boyle and make him run your entire political reporting shop. Now Larry Solov, I’m sure, is pissed off at me for that suggestion, but unfortunately for the Washington Post, they did not take my advice. So I’m proud to be here with Matt Boyle and Breitbart, and thanks for everything you guys do.”

Referring to reports of efforts to shift power within the Republican Party away from its voter base and the coalition that delivered the 2024 victory, Vance made clear his skepticism toward reporting not sourced through Breitbart News:

“As you know, Matt, I don’t put stock in any story that doesn’t come from Matthew J. Boyle at Breitbart News. So this could be totally fake news.”

Vance also reiterated his trust in Breitbart News’s coverage while discussing immigration policy through the lens of Catholic teaching, marking a public acknowledgment of the outlet’s role in shaping his understanding of key issues:

“Matt, you know, I’m a devout Catholic, so I followed those. I followed his comments closely, including on, of course, breitbart.com and that’s my third Breitbart shout out. I’ve done pretty good, right? Not bad. Thank you guys.”