Report: Bush Family Plotting Comeback to Retake GOP from Trump

Former President George W. Bush and his family are reportedly planning to retake the Republican Party from President Donald Trump once he is out of office, according to a recent report.

There are allegedly “rumors” stirring that there is a “plot to end the so-called ‘Bush Exile'” as part of an effort to take control of the GOP from Trump and his Make America Great Again (MAGA) policies, according to the Daily Mail:

Now, rumors are stirring of a plot to end the so-called ‘Bush Exile’ and take back the GOP from the so-called scourge of Trumpism. Behind the scenes, and still with deep connections around the country, a shadow Republican Party is lying in wait to take over when Trump is gone. And, while the former president is determined not to publicly criticize Trump – much to the frustration of some of his former aides – he may not be averse to quietly helping to shape the Republican Party’s long-term future.

One person, who is described as a “former Bush official,” told the outlet that Trump “knows that there’s no third term option,” while admitting that Vice President JD Vance “has a head start” over other possible Republican presidential candidates in 2028.

The former Bush official also predicted that “there will be a big open field within the Republican Party” for the 2028 presidential race, according to the outlet.

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Steele has also been reported as pleading for the former president to get involved in the party, stating that he has “a voice that would resonate with a lot more Americans,” according to the outlet.

Breitbart News reported that in an interview with CBS News host Norah O’Donnell in 2021, Bush revealed he felt that Trump “lacked the ‘humility’ necessary to be an effective leader.”

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported that in October 2019, during Trump’s first term as president, Bush also claimed Trump’s “isolationist United States” was “destabilizing around the world.” Bush warned that the U.S. becoming isolationist was “dangerous for the sake of peace.”

Bush’s comments at the time came after he led the nation “into war in Afghanistan and Iraq with more than 4,500 Americans dying in Iraq — including more than 3,500 killed in combat.”