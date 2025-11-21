Exclusive — American Chemistry CEO Chris Jahn: Chemistry’s Role in Affordability ‘All About Innovation’

Chemistry’s role in affordability is “all about innovation,” Chris Jahn, President and CEO of American Chemistry Council, said during a Thursday event with Breitbart News in Washington, DC.

Jahn spoke with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, who described the American Chemistry Council as a “leading voice in the U.S. chemical industry representing companies producing essential materials that power American manufacturing and economic growth.”

“Everything that America builds, protects, innovates, starts with chemistry,” Jahn said. “So our members are the engineers and the scientists that help make that happen. Our members are at the beginning of the manufacturing supply chain. Literally everything that’s made in the United States starts with chemistry.”

“So whether it’s a computer chip that enables AI, the clothes on your back, the medicine that you take. What we like to say is, if it flies, we’re in it. If it drives, we’re in it. If it saves lives, we’re in it. And so that’s why American success relies on American chemistry,” he explained.

Marlow asked, specifically, what role American chemistry plays in the buzzword of the day, which is affordability. Jahn said it is all about innovation.

“It’s all about innovation. So I’ve already said it once, but I’ll continue to say that as our members continue to invent new chemistries that create the opportunity to make things less expensive, to do use, do things with less materials,” he said.

“So there’s environmental benefits, there are affordability benefits,” he said, explaining that they are working particularly close with the EPA and Congress to “approve new chemistries that make that happen.”

“So when the current administration came in, there were approximately 500 chemistries pending at the EPA that have been waiting for approval. Those are supposed to be done with reviewed within 90 days, and that if they don’t get that done, they get an additional 90 days,” he said, providing an example.

“So on average, it takes over a year to get a chemistry through EPA. We’ve got some members that are waiting five years for an answer. Guess what? What happens, our members then have to take that somewhere else to make that molecule, and that’s that’s terrible for our economy. It’s terrible for our manufacturing economy. It kills jobs,” he said, adding, “The Vice President was just talking about sending, uh, jobs overseas. That’s exactly the challenge we’ve got with tis. This EPA is willing to tackle that, and we’re working with them to address that.”

WATCH the event below: