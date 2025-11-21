Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested illegal aliens convicted of drug possession, violent assault, and heinous sex crimes against children, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

“As Democrat politicians try to bamboozle the American public and assert DHS law enforcement is not targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, our brave ICE law enforcement are putting their lives on the line to remove pedophiles, drug traffickers, and other violent thugs from American neighborhoods,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

In recent days, ICE agents arrested Guillermo Alberto Guevara-Serrano of El Salvador who was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Dallas County, Texas.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Rafi Fouad Tomeh of Syria and Orville C. Weir of Jamaica.

Tomeh was convicted of possession of obscene material of a minor in the sanctuary city of Los Angeles, California, while Weir was convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor in the former sanctuary jurisdiction of Broward County, Florida.

Congolese illegal alien Andre Lubala was also arrested after having been convicted for aggravated assault in Niota, Tennessee, along with Mexican illegal alien Alex Lopez-Cruz, who was convicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine in Austin, Texas.

“We are not going to allow these heinous criminals to terrorize innocent American children and families,” McLaughlin said.

