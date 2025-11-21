President Donald Trump joked with New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, that he could “just say yes,” when asked if he was “affirming” his previous comments labeling Trump a fascist.

During a meeting at the White House on Friday between Trump and Mamdani, a reporter asked about Mamdani’s comments to the New York Post‘s Steven Nelson, in which he was asked if he was going to “retract” his past comments accusing Trump of having a fascist agenda. Mamdani responded by explaining that both he and Trump were “clear” regarding their “positions” and “views,” according to Mediatite.

Mamdani also expressed that what he appreciated “about the president is that the meeting” they had “focused not on places of disagreement.”

“I want to clarify your answer to Steven Nelson. He asked about your comment,calling the president a fascist, and your answer was, ‘President Trump and I have been clear about our positions and our views.’ Are you affirming that you think President Trump is a fascist?” a reporter asked Mamdani.

“I’ve spoken about….” Mamdani began, before Trump interjected to say, “That’s okay.”

“You can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining it, I don’t mind,” Trump added as he patted Mamdani on his arm.

Trump’s joke with Mamdani comes as he has previously described the in-coming NYC mayor as being a “communist lunatic.” After Mamdani defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the city’s mayoral election, Trump said the country was facing a decision “between communism and common sense.”

The question for Mamdani also comes as he said during his victory speech, “If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him.”

Mamdani also added that “If there is any way to terrify a despot it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power.”

Breitbart News also reported that Mamdani has previously stated that if he won, his administration “would be Donald Trump’s worst nightmare.”