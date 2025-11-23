President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization, according to a report.

Just the News reported Sunday that the president said, “It will be done in the strongest and most powerful terms. Final documents are being drawn.”

The U.S. Department of State lists Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) on its website.

“Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) are foreign organizations that are designated by the Secretary of State in accordance with section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), as amended. FTO designations play a critical role in our fight against terrorism and are an effective means of curtailing support for terrorist activities and pressuring groups to get out of the terrorism business,” the agency said. Among those groups are Antifa, Tren de Aragua, ISIS, Boko Haram, and Hamas. The News article said the president has been considering designating the Muslim Brotherhood as an FTO since his first administration.

“The Muslim Brotherhood is an Islamist group founded nearly a century ago in Egypt but with chapters, parties, and affiliated movements around the world,” the article said.

In June, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) filed legislation to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as an FTO, Breitbart News reported at the time:

“The Muslim Brotherhood doesn’t just support terrorism, it inspires it,” said Mace. “President Trump was right when he said the Muslim Brotherhood is a threat to global security, and it’s long past time we call them what they are: terrorists.” This bill activates critical national security tools, including financial sanctions, asset freezes, travel bans, and targeted law enforcement to dismantle the group’s operations in the U.S. and abroad, a press release from Rep. Mace’s office notes. The Muslim Brotherhood has historically been linked to radical Islamist movements, with affiliates fueling terrorism and undermining key U.S. allies, the congresswoman highlighted.

More recently, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that a British journalist suspected of being a member of the Muslim Brotherhood was in ICE custody and facing deportation, Breitbart News reported in October.